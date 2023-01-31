Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Jasper County lawmakers invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.

According to State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron), Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.

