INDIANAPOLIS — Jasper County lawmakers invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.
According to State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron), Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
“The House Page Program is a great way to jumpstart a Hoosier student’s interest in state government,” Aylesworth said. “I highly recommend participating and always enjoy visiting with the pages.”
State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) said pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups, such as Girl Scouts troops.
“This being my first session, I look forward to welcoming students from our community to the Capitol,” Culp said. “An up-close look at how state government works is a great way to expand on what they are learning in the classroom.”
“Student pages are always eager to explore the Statehouse and learn more about how their state government works,” Negele said. “Session is a busy time legislators and staff, and pages get to help deliver messages and complete other tasks. It’s also a great way to meet students from across the state.”
Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which began on Jan. 9 and must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch, and transportation to and from the Statehouse.
Aylesworth represents House District 11, which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.
Culp represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.