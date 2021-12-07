Every December, as the curator of the Museum, I write a column of thanks to all the year’s donors to the Jasper County Historical Society’s Museum from the members and Board of the Jasper County Historical Society.
There are so many words that I can mention in thanking people and groups. One phrase “Thanks a million” is one I could use, but I beg that 1,000,000 items is not what our small museum could house. But, consider yourself heartily thanked, and you have our gratitude for remembering the Mission of our Society. Personal thank you notes are sent to the donors as well.
The portion of our Mission Statement that applies to this theme is “to collect and preserve letters, pictures, records, artifacts, and any items of significance to the history of Jasper County and its citizens.”
The Jasper County Historical Society wishes to extend gratitude to these donors: Carlee Alson, John Balvich, Rita Barnett, David Bieky, Sue Caldwell, Bill Campbell, Mary Jo Casey, Pat Donnelly, Marlene Fogarty, Pamela Gilliatt, Rosemary Gyarmati, and Betty Hamer.
The following groups are awesome in their giving: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, Jasper County Economic Development Organization, the Jasper County Recorder’s Office, The Jasper County Superior Court, and the Jasper County Veterans Office.
Other thoughtful gift givers were Marsha Gratner, Kim Hitchcock, Janett Kingman, Steve and Connie Kingman, Dr. Jerry McKim, Steve Kiester, Dula K. Meiser, Phyllis Miller Mingear, and Phil D. Nemeth. Jim Lanoue, Janet Limbeck, Helen Putman, Germaine Schenk, Mark Allen Smith, and H. Daniel and Barb Stalbaum donated notable artifacts to the museum.
Finally, Cindy M. Stath, Darla and Charlie Wagner, Joseph Wood donated important genealogical items. We do have an unknown donor or two we wish to thank most warmly.
The range of artifacts, papers, histories, books, and school items is great. Among the items given to the Jasper County Historical Society Museum this 2021 year are Martha Judy Kiester albums and photographs, a First Federal Wooden Nickel, Alter Tile Company Research Paper, Balvich History of WJCK and WRIN, Barkley Church information, and a 1911 Calendar Plate. A History of the Calvary Evangelical Free Church, Hanging Grove School photographs, Charles Halleck items, and clothing of Helen Mills, 1881-1953 were donated.
A 2021 book of the DAR War Patriots Buried in Indiana, dolls, Fountain Park memorabilia, Milroy Township’s Friendly Neighbors Home Ec Club notes, From the Edge of the Prairie Writers Guild 2016 Issue, Gillam School ephemera, antique eye glasses, Grant family information, and many Rensselaer’s Greater Area Chamber of Commerce photographs were given.
The Museum is indebted to now have the Indiana County Officials Directories, the Indiana World War Military Service Records, Jasper County Courthouse photographs, and the
Jasper County School Census Cards. In addition are a Kannal Advertising Card and Family History, a Methodist History magazine of local interest, the Morton Oil Company photograph, and My Life as I Remember It.
There were Oddfellows artifacts, Phillips Family photographs, and a Pleasant Ridge history.
One of the most unique items is for the Victorian bed in the Quick/Walter/Hall Log Cabin; it’s an early pillow tick for the old bed. Another item was the volunteered removal of the tree blown down between Fairgrounds Log Cabin and School. Thank you very much.
The Society is grateful to have a Rensselaer Bottling Works bottle, Rensselaer High School photos and Senior Cords, Ribbons for the Remington Modern Woodmen of America, Rolling On: Two Hundred Years of Blair Iron & Steel, and Rosebud School books. Anna Marlin’s Scrapbooks were added to the large Museum collection of that kind of item.
The Jasper County Historical Society appreciates receiving a Tefft Farm Abstract, Tefft High School memorabilia, Jasper County made clay tiles, Wheatfield Centennial collectables and photos, Wheatfield High School Alumni Association items, and fine photographs of Wheatfield.
A uniform belonging to Edwin Thomas Jefferson of the Korean War era along with Wagner, Wood-Kellner Family Genealogy, and Wright Family photos were presented to the Museum.
The Jasper County Historical Society praises the sponsors for the Vintage Views of Rensselaer, Indiana and the Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery Walk, and also the Rensselaer Republican’s support. We continue to appreciate the efforts to restore the Parr Post Office by Kim DeWees, the Randolph Family, and Revel Design of Indianapolis.
Thanks a bunch, merci, thank you so very much, and you’re the best can be added to this note of appreciation for the 2021 donations and donors to the Jasper County Historical Society Museum.
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer. Advertising collectables are highlighted in the new exhibit by County Genealogist, Sue Caldwell.
A Christmas Party will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the Museum.