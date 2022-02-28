Jasper County’s history is full of big moments and smaller moments to celebrate.
This column was inspired by a remarkable famous feat of one of our towns, Parr. The town of Parr was noted in a March 12, 1928 newspaper. The title of the article was “Hops Into Fame – Ships Tons to Chicago Market.”
Parr led the nation, yes, the nation, in the Frog Leg Industry. The shipments were made daily, exceeding a ton a day. The biggest shipper, according to the article, was Lee Myers, founder of the local frog industry, and Len McCurtain. In February of that year, 12,346 pounds were shipped to Chicago.
Parr ancestors visited the Jasper County Historical Society Museum a few summers ago. Young Thompson Kurrie IV, better known as “Cort,” came to Rensselaer with his grandparents for a middle school history project. His two great grandfathers were notable. One was Simon Parr Thompson, a teacher, attorney and judge here. The other was Harry R. Kurrie, who married both of Simon’s daughters; one after the death of the first wife, so at different times. Harry was an attorney, city attorney and president of the Monon Railroad.
I am fascinated as well by our many cemeteries. The oldest is the North Section of the Smith Cemetery dated as 1819. The only person around at that time was William Donahoo, a trapper, and it was David Fried, age 36, who passing through the area who was placed there. The Robinson Cemetery in Gillam began in 1840.
In 1841, Jasper County had the Old Pioneer at McCoysburg, Hanging Grove and the Welsh Cemetery. By 1842, there were the Marion Township Cemeteries of Crocket, Van Rensselaer and Weston. The Private Parkinson Cemetery in Barkley also was established about that time.
Another champion of small but notable bits of Jasper County history was Benjamin Gifford, the builder of the Gifford Railroad in 1898. This railroad ran from just north of Jasper County at Dinwiddie to McCoysburg.
Recently, the Museum displayed on Facebook a postcard of E. D. Oliver home in Newland in the early part of last century. He grew lots of onions, which were one of the products that Gifford built his railroad to carry to markets beyond Jasper County.
Later, the William Gehring Farms, near Baileys Corner, was the largest producer of spearmint in the US and the largest potato producer in Indiana.
As I am mentioning the early part of last century, I will add the oldest athletic tri-track meet that involved Rensselaer, Monticello and Delphi. It began in 1915.
A significant annual event that occurred in Jasper County featured the Chicago Bears football team. Chicago Bears Training Camp was held at Saint Joseph’s College from 1944 to 1974. That camp might be in the big moments category, however.
Now, I turn to two National Register of Historic Places districts listed in Jasper County. The first one designated was Fountain Park Chautauqua near Remington that included 84 cottages and buildings. Many were built as early as 1900 and by 1906, there were 53 houses. The hotel was constructed in 1898, and the National Register listing was in 2001.
The other district is the Rensselaer Courthouse Square District. It was listed in 2012, and it has 49 buildings and structures listed in its location.
Also in 2012, Remington created a Revitalization Plan, and its theme was “Small Town Oasis.” There are 39 key structures in its plan, and the key to its success are I-65 and U.S. 24 as significant crossroads. The plan included the completed restoration of the circa 1900 Remington Depot.
There are eight counties in the United States named Jasper. They are located in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas and Indiana. These counties were named for Sergeant William Jasper, a Revolutionary War Hero. Once in a while, the Jasper County Historical Society Museum receives requests for information, but they are meant for Jasper, Indiana, a southern Indiana town. I did recently get a call from Jasper, New York, wanting to ask the museum a question. We couldn’t help the caller.
Jasper County, Indiana, is made up of 561.39 square miles including the city, towns, villages, highways, waterways and farmland. The Kankakee River, “Everglades of the North,” was once 240 miles long. Now it is 131 miles long. I wonder what the length of the Kankakee River is in just our county?
I am proud that we are the third largest land-sized county in Indiana with Allen and LaPorte counties as number one and two of its 92 counties. Jasper County is about 47th in population size. The population in 2019 was 32,918 and in 2021, 34,153. We have many interesting names for former communities, such as Laura, Moody, Saltillo and Keener Township villages: Forest City and Deer Park. Those last two I have not known or visited.
One of our more notable locations is the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife site. We have no state park, with our closest one, the Tippecanoe River State Park north of Winamac. The cranes, large and noisy birds, are such a magnet for visitors, couldn’t it become number 25 with added spots for campers, birders, biking and hiking? It has 8,179 acres of wetland, upland and woodlands.
Please send or email any of your favorite tidbits of Jasper County history to me, Judy Kanne, Museum, 479 N. Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978 or to jchsmuseum@gmail.com.
Join us on Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. to hear Adam Alson discuss the several year journey to fulfill the dream of Appleseed Childhood Education coming to Rensselaer. A business meeting will follow at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum.