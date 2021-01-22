RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Health Department will set up a vaccination clinic at the county fairgrounds beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to individuals age 70 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact.
A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.
Due to limited supply, the vaccine is available only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. That complete list is posted to https://ourshot.in.gov, and appointments can also be scheduled at this website. If you do not have access to a computer, you may call 211 to register.
Please utilize either the website and/or the number to register and schedule your appointment. There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one. YOU CAN ONLY REGISTER ON THE WEBSITE!
The Jasper County Health Department will only be receiving the Moderna vaccine at this time. This vaccine requires two doses administrated at least 28 days apart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination.