JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Health Department expects to administer 700 or more vaccines a week starting the first week of February.
So far, the department has administered over 1,000 vaccines over a three-week span, with several hundred shots given at its vaccine shot clinic at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The clinic opened on Jan. 25.
Shots were first given to first responders and individuals 70 years and older are currently signing up on the outshot.in.gov website to schedule their shots.
The health department expects the state to open enrollment to seniors ages 65 and over this week.
“Everything so far has been great. It’s been running smooth,” said nurse Kristen Louck of the health department. “We don’t have a wait. People usually get right in and they have to wait their 15 minutes (for observation in case of medical attention) and then they leave.”
Louck said the state has given the okay to administer shots through the end of March. A vaccine clinic will continue to be held at the fairgrounds during that time.
“We are anticipating at least 700 vaccines a week from now to the end of March,” she said, adding, “The state can change their mind and increase that number. They haven’t decreased the number so far, so I would think it would only go up from here. But it’s changing every week.”
The department has been assisted by a handful of volunteers on site. County commissioner Kendell Culp said in a Zoom meeting Monday he was asked if the volunteers would need a stipend for their assistance, but Louck said no one has requested one.
“So far, we’ve had enough volunteers to keep it running, so keep your fingers crossed we continue to do that,” Louck said.
The county’s Emergency Management director, Karen Wilson, said her department has been provided free meals for the volunteers as they stay busy.
Jasper County has been designated a red county at the start of winter, but was given an orange distinction last week. Louck expects it to remain orange this week when the metrics are calculated.
“Hopefully if we continue to decrease, we will be officially moved officially to orange this week because we have to have two weeks of orange metric numbers to decrease from red to orange.”
Almost all of the state is made up of orange counties, possibly because those counties are doing less testing than before.
“The number of testing is down and has been down for several weeks. I anticipate we will be moved to orange on Wednesday,” Louck said.