JASPER COUNTY — With voters having the option of bringing their absentee ballots to a polling place prior to Election Day, voter turnout numbers were expected to be higher than normal.
That was true in Jasper County, where 68.61% of the 22,859 registered voters participated either on Election Day, through paper absentee ballots or walk-in absentee. The total number of voters climbed to 15,683, with 7,915 voting on Election Day over 29 poll places; 1,916 voting absentee; and 5,852 voting walk-in absentee.
President Donald Trump is expected to be challenged to the very end by former vice-president Joe Biden, but Jasper County voters made it clear who they wanted. Trump earned 73.46% of the vote to Biden’s 24.51%.
Trump had 11,383 votes to 3,798 for Biden. That reflected a state-wide trend, with Trump earning Indiana’s 11 electoral votes for a second time.
In other races, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) was popular with county voters, earning 67.52% of the vote to beat Democrat challenger Woody Myers, who had 18.89%.
Former U.S. representative and Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita (R) earned 75.49% of the vote county-wide as he scored a win in the race for Indiana Attorney General.
U.S. District 4 Representative Jim Baird (R) easily retained his seat, with 75.49% of Jasper County voters showing support. He was challenged by Joe Mackey.
Meanwhile, District 5 State Senator Ed Charbonneau (R) earned reelection by obtaining 76.25% of the votes in Jasper County. District 7 State Senator Brian Buchanan (R) rolled to reelection, with 77.99% of county voters showing support.
State representatives Sharon Negele (R) and Doug Gutwein (R) retained their seats in the Statehouse, with Negele earning 80.75% of the county vote and Gutwein securing 73.16%. Gutwein was challenged by Democrat Michael Lovely, who is a teacher at Kankakee Valley.
In county races, three Republicans secured spots around the county council table, with Brett Risner, who is currently a member of the council, and newcomers Jeff DeYoung and Brian Moore set to join in the new year.
Democratic challengers for the at-large seats included Vandaline Baker, Eldon “Butch” Jeffries and Samantha Misch.
In the two Kankakee Valley School Board races, Tim Helton edged Steve Myers for the Walker Township spot. Helton had 808 votes (50.79%) to 783 (49.21) for Myers.
Katherine Sampson had an easier time earning an at-large seat on the school board, claiming 4,485 votes (56.12%) to 3,507 (43.88%) for Lana Stalbaum Olson.
Uncontested for county seats were Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey, auditor Donya Jordan, recorder Kim Grow, treasurer Tammy McEwan, coroner Andy Boersma and commissioners Jim Walstra (District 1) and Kendell Culp (District 2).
For complete results, got to jaspercountyin.gov and click on Jasper County Election Results.