Last month, I listed seven small things that make me personally happy. It was from morning coffee to spending a little time doing nothing. There were seven parts with getting outdoors, catching up with friends, napping, reading good books, and laughing. With the urging of a friend, I came up with suggestions around Jasper County that might make our citizens happy. They bring me smiles.

Swimming this morning, one of the Aqua Exercise ladies suggested that Rensselaer build a new pool complex with a splash pad. It could be a star in the Brookside Park – Blacker Field Complex. That may be needed, but I will look at present places and events that do contribute to my happiness and others hopefully.

