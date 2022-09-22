Last month, I listed seven small things that make me personally happy. It was from morning coffee to spending a little time doing nothing. There were seven parts with getting outdoors, catching up with friends, napping, reading good books, and laughing. With the urging of a friend, I came up with suggestions around Jasper County that might make our citizens happy. They bring me smiles.
Swimming this morning, one of the Aqua Exercise ladies suggested that Rensselaer build a new pool complex with a splash pad. It could be a star in the Brookside Park – Blacker Field Complex. That may be needed, but I will look at present places and events that do contribute to my happiness and others hopefully.
At first thought and number one is our courthouse. It is the center of the Little Cousin Jasper Festival. I have to state “the Jasper County Courthouse magnificent presence makes me happy each time I walk in or drive by it.” It is a stunner; it is well maintained; it is the center of Jasper County.
Personally, I have so many memories of this building from when my husband, Michael S. Kanne, became the Circuit Court Judge at age 33. We had picnic lunches in his chambers with our small daughters, Anne and Kate. We danced at its 100th Anniversary Celebration, and more recently entertained a few hundred school children at its 125th birthday last fall.
Again as a history buff, number two is our Kankakee River, part of the Everglades of the North. Its waters bring a tug at my heart when I imagine Robert de LaSalle meandering in boats down Jasper County’s northern border. Then, it was 240 miles long and in some places, 30 miles wide. Now it is about 133 miles long and only 50 to 75 feet wide after the 1917 dredging.
But the richness of flora and fauna then and now is extraordinary. You will see these in the Kankakee River basin: badgers, beavers, deer, turtles, wild turkeys, rabbits, squirrels, pheasant and quail. Birds seen are the red-winged blackbirds, herons, ducks and geese, bluebirds, and visiting sandhill cranes. You may catch frogs, smallmouth bass, walleye and northern pike. Are you a birder, fisherman, or a hunter?
Along with the above animals, I think I love the summers full of lightning bugs, our Hoosier State insect. Those are the natural white twinkle lights we see sparkle in our front yards and parks.
Is that number three, or should we give a “shout out” to our families, neighbors, and friends, who love and support us? It is number three — our family, friends, and neighbors, who help us in good times and bad.
It is Jasper County folks who let you go first at a traffic stop, or provide plentiful vegetables at the Farmers’ Market, or wave at you just to be friendly.
Our towns and city must number four as part of our happiness. Just think how many limbs and electricity were cleared and restored so quickly with those recent high winds. DeMotte, Remington, and Rensselaer provide a core of safety and services for many. Those communities are centers for government, restaurants, coffee shops, merchants, health services, art and murals, pools or splash pads, and more.
Number five must be our parks, nature conservancy, wildlife areas, and the soil and water conservation district that contribute to our feeling of pleasure with healthy outdoor activities.
When was the last time you went to a natural Jasper County wonder to walk, sit, and react to the beauty, sounds, and life all around you?
Can number six be those special places like the Fountain Park Chautauqua or the Jasper County Fairgrounds with their annual events and other activities throughout the year?
And how could I leave out our libraries and museums throughout the county as regular special centers for information, local history, reading, workshops, and community gatherings?
Finally, is number seven: the Jasper Newton Foundation, which suggests we love where we live: Jasper County. They keep us moving toward better lives for our children and us plus 52 special ways to love where you live. They are now on Week 37 on their Facebook pages, the joy of bird feeders. Read Week 1 to 36, and you will become happier, I promise.
Are you making your Jasper County Happiness List? What would you list 1 through 7?
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum, 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come with questions and peruse the exhibits.