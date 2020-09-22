JASPER COUNTY — The Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District will collect household waste at the Jasper County Highway Garage on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon CST.
The garage is located on Indiana 114, a few miles east of I-65.
Only household hazardous waste items will be accepted. That includes oil, oil filters, antifreeze, poisons, chemicals, oil-based paint, cleaners, herbicides, medications, waste fuels, cleaners, mercury, fluorescent tubes, CFLs and pesticides. Electronics will be also accepted.
No business or farm waste will be accepted.
Jasper County will also take tires, including car tires with the first 10 free. Additional tires are $3 each per vehicle. Truck and tractor tires are $15 each.
Because of the ongoing possible exposure to COVID-19, it is requested that all event participants stay in their vehicles. If instructions about materials are needed, partially roll down the window to get more information.