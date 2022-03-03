JASPER COUNTY — Swine racing and an exotic/domestic animal petting zoo will be new attractions to this summer’s Jasper County Fair.
The Jasper County Fair Association announced last week that both attractions will be held on all eight days of the fair, which is set for July 23-20 at the fairgrounds.
They are free to fairgoers, though animal feed for the petting zoo will be extra.
There will be up to five races daily with the pig attraction, which is the brainchild of Show-Me Swine Racers. There will be three different species, with each running a separate heat race during each show.
Four pigs will placed in chutes and will race to the finish for a treat. Show-Me Swine Racers explains on its Facebook page what fairgoers will likely see when they attend a race: “What happens when a bunch of athletic porkers with a taste for sweets line up to compete for a single cookie? Come join the crowd in the grandstands and see. These racing swine sprint to the finish line for your entertainment and their fanatical love of oatmeal cookies!”
The JCFA has spent the past several years booking unique events to its grandstand schedule, including pig catching, donkey races, magic shows and monster trucks. Those are in addition to the annual demolition derby, mud drags and truck pull events.