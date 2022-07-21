RENSSELAER — The new youth development educator at Jasper County’s extension office is ready to immerse herself in all things 4-H.
Winamac native Peyton Newman, who received her diploma in Animal Science from Purdue University in May, was hired right out of college to replace Anna Williams.
Williams served as the youth development education in Jasper County for nearly eight years and recently accepted a position with Purdue’s extension office in West Lafayette.
The daughter of Art and Melissa Newman of Winamac, Peyton interned at the Pulaski County Extension Office in preparation for her new job.
“I was a 10-year member of 4-H in Pulaski County,” Newman said. “I’ve worked at the county level. I worked at the exhibit hall at the state fair, so I had some experience in getting to know many of the programs. It was an easy transition getting to learn Jasper County and how things are done differently over here.”
Newman comes to the extension office at its busiest time. Jasper County is just days from holding its 98th annual fair, which will allow Newman to observe how one of the state’s top 4-H fairs is run.
“Basically everything was already set when I got in here,” she said a week before the fair. “I’m just doing some managing roles now. I got to meet the 4-H council. I got to meet the Junior Leaders. I actually just went on a trip with some of our Junior Leaders to 4-H Roundup at Purdue. It was great to spend some days with them, to get to know them. Right now, we’re just in the relationship-building staff and getting to know everyone and getting my name and face out there to let them know that I’m available.”
Newman, 22, was a 10-year member of Pulaski County’s 4-H program, participating in every livestock project with the exception of horses. She participated in the Ultimate Showman competition for six years, created 30 poster projects in the 4-H building and participated in Junior Leaders and the 4-H council.
“I basically did it all for my 10 years. I feel like there isn’t a project I didn’t attempt. Even if I didn’t turn it in, I at least attempted it during the summer,” she said.
Newman will spend her first fair learning and observing. She will then turn her attention to the needs of the Jasper County 4-H youth in subsequent weeks and months.
“In following years, maybe we can start some SPARK clubs, provide more career opportunities for youth. Maybe some more education programs for youth and adults,” she said.
After four years at Purdue and participating in county and state events, Newman feels her career path was set at an early age.
“This has always been my dream job,” she said. “I always looked up to my extension educator. Even when I got out of 4-H I stayed in contact with her. I volunteered. I was on the 4-H council. I did our dairy committee. I ran the dairy show in Pulaski County for a couple of years. I always stayed involved in 4-H.
“I told my dad I’m a 22-year-old 4-H member still. It has never ended for me and I knew this is something I wanted to make a career out of, whether it be at the county level at Pulaski or anywhere around the country. I knew I wanted to be involved with youth and animals and this is the best of both worlds.”