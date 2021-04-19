JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Extension Office, in partnership with community volunteers, is offering a new club experience for local youth.
The Jasper Gems Club is a new opportunity geared towards girls ages 12-15 who will be involved in a club experience while building their self esteem and confidence. It will also give them tools to be aware of their mental health and increase their mindfulness.
The club members will be responsible for their own plot in the Community Garden at the extension office where they will learn proper plant care and have the opportunity to grow their own produce.
The club will be meeting every Thursday beginning April 29 at 6:15 p.m., CST, at the extension office. Some Saturdays may be used to work in the garden.
This program is free, but it will only be available to the first 15 registrations. Participants can register online by visiting the Purdue Extension – Jasper County website at: https://bit.ly/JasperGemsClub
Or a printable registration form is found on that same website and can be turned in at the extension office.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., CST. There is a drop box available outside the front door if registrations need to be turned in outside of office hours.
For more information, contact Carmen Fortney, Jasper County Health and Human Services Educator, at 219-866-5741 or cfortney@purdue.edu