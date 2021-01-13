Dining with Diabetes was rescheduled to January.
The new dates are Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2 and 9. The virtual class will be in session on these dates from 6-8 p.m., CST. Please join the Jasper County Extension Office virtually to learn about diabetes and how to make delicious diabetic friendly meals.
The cost of the pro-gram is $25/person and $40/couple and includes materials for the class. Please call the office at 219-866-5741 to register.
• January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month. Stay tuned to the county’s extension office Facebook page for tips to help prevent birth defects.
The theme is “Best for You. Best for Baby.” Work with your health care team if you are planning to get pregnant. This is one of the first steps in prevention.
For more information on birth defects, visit nbdpn.org and as always, talk to your healthcare provider.
• January is also Cervical Health Awareness Month.
Each year, more than 13,00 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the U.S. Cervical cancer is one of many cancers that is preventable. Vaccinations and screenings can help prevent cervical cancer.
The extension office encourages every person reading this to see your health care provider this month or encourage your loved one to see their health care provider for a screening. Vaccinations are available for people ages 11-26.
For more information about the vaccine please speak with your health care provider. You can al-so visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/hpv.