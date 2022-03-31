Strengthening Families Program
Strengthening Families Program 10-14 will be offered Wednesday evenings, May 18-June 29.
This seven-week event will be held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds from 5:15pm- 7:30pm and includes a light meal.
SFP10-14 focuses on family skills taught in group sessions to increase family strengths. The program builds on improving family relationships, parenting skills, and improving youth’s social and life skills. The cost of this program is $25.
To register, visit bit.ly/strengtheningfamilies10-14 by April 29, 2022.
10-year member photos needed
Congratulations to Jasper County 4-H members who have entered their 10th year of 4-H. The Jasper County Extension Office would like to honor your hard work with a 10-year plaque that will be hung in the West Building during fair.
At the current time, the office is asking you to please mail or drop off a 4 x 6 vertical pose photo of your 10-year member. Please DO NOT email it to me as they will not look as nice in your plaque as a printed copy.
If you wish to mail your picture, please mail to: 2530 N McKinley Ave, Suite 1, Rensselaer, IN 47978, Attention Kelly.
The office also has an after-hours drop box (to the left of the main entrance), and you can use this anytime to drop your photo off. If using this option, please place photo in an envelope with your name.