• CELEBRATING PHOTOGRAPHY: The Prairie Arts Council is presenting “Celebrating Photography” on Nov. 19, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022 at the Lilian Fendig Gallery at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. It is open to photographers of all ages and free to PAC members. Photos are due Nov. 16-18. For an entry form and more information, see PAC’s website at prairieartscouncil.net.
• WHAT’S BREWING AT DeMOTTE CHAMBER: The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will hold an informative meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Connection Center next to Calvary Assembly of God Church. The center is located at 1317 5th St. SE. The free meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with networking followed by lunch at 12 p.m. and a presentation at 12:30 p.m. The Jasper County Economic Development Organization is sponsoring the event, which will update those in attendance on what is brewing currently at the Chamber.
• CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE: A Home Spun open house will be held Dec. 10-11 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Rensselaer. The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Christmas-related items for sale include wood items, ceramics, scents, Avon, puzzles, wooden Christmas trees and ornaments, homemade jewelry, lighted Nativity, Christmas weathers swags and more, trees, homemade candles and tarts, decorated t-shirts, ornaments, Santa cookie plates and miscellaneous kid items. There will also be homemade peanut brittle for sale as well as sweet treats by Gracie, Tastefully Simple and more. For more information, contact Sally at (219) 866-7480 or Barb at (219) 866-3439.
• TRIVIA NIGHT: Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold a Trivia Night and Chili Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 13 age 4 p.m.
• CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade through downtown Rensselaer will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. Lineup will be held on College Avenue.
• DONUTS WITH SANTA: The Highland Barn at Pumpkin Vine Trail in Rensselaer will hold a Donuts with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8-11 a.m. St. Augustine School is partnering with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and other local businesses to offer donuts, juice and hot cocoa for a good will donation. RSVP at the link below. You must have a reservation to attend. https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScU7lFsdGFg0z.../viewform