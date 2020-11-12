Jasper County Court News
October 31
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Donnelly, civil collection.
October 30
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amber D. Schulz, civil collection.
Jacobsen Enterprises LLC vs. Nicholas Machall, small claims (eviction).
Stonecrest Apartments vs. Bonnie Sauls, small claims.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Samantha Miller, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. David Petro, civil collection.
October 29
In Re: The marriage of Maria L. Flores and Tomas C. Flores, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Alison Polomchak and David Polomchak, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Allison Myers and Richard Meyers, domestic relations without children.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Gary Pack, civil collection.
Charel Enterprises LLC vs. Justin DeMoss, Ashley J. DeMoss, small claims.
Kristen L. Stowers vs. Art Burchett, small claims (eviction).
October 28
In Re: The marriage of Stephen Shepherd and Amber Hayes-Shepherd, domestic relations with children.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Wesley Lock, civil collection.
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jonathan Sandlin, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Jones, civil collection.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Melissa Griffin, civil collection.
October 27
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jacob Cardin, civil collection.
Jacobsen Enterprises LLC vs. Charles Eastridge, small claims (eviction).
James Shanley vs. Terri Anderson, small claims (eviction).
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Livengood, civil collection.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Emily Turoci, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela Manns, civil collection.
October 26
In Re: The marriage of Corissa Jostes and Jordan Costes, domestic relations with children.
Ceres Solutions vs. Kenneth Hein, KH Farm, civil collection.
Azucena Rodriguez vs. Trea Marie Valles, small claims (eviction).
Citibank NA vs. Mark Rose, civil collection.
October 24
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Melissa Dekerk, civil collection.
October 23
In Re: The marriage of Nina Figueroa and Ricardo E. Figueroa, domestic relations without children.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Jacob Warren, civil collection.
October 22
In Re: The marriage of Michael Keim and Krista Keim, domestic relations without children.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Danielle Urban, civil collection.
David Spurr vs. Greg Chase, small claims.
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Shane Martin, civil collection.
October 20
In Re: The marriage of Andrew Ferguson and Elizabeth Ferguson, domestic relations with children.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., as trustee for CDC Mortgage Capital Trust vs. Kenneth Van Wienen, Connie M. Van Wienen, mortgage foreclosure.
October 19
Miranda Taulman vs. Leslee Napier, small claims (eviction).
October 16
Citibank NA vs. Chulo Zavala, civil collection.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Adam M. Presnell, small claims.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Rhonda J. Beverly, small claims.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Charles Hall, small claims.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Yvonne Poisel, small claims.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Veronica Tedford, small claims.
Snow and Sauerteig LLP vs. Amy M. Conley aka Estrada, small claims.
October 15
In Re: The marriage of Erik Williams and Tiffany Gertz, domestic relations without children.
in Re: The marriage of Rebecca Stahl and Christopher Stahl, domestic relations with children.
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc. vs. Douglas Redelman, civil collection.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Sabrina Lemaster, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Paul Sherman, civil collection.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Sheena A. Gipson, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Ryan P. Seitzinger, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Penny G. Stone, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Samantha D. Allen, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Cherise S. Parker, Melissa F. Parker, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Nikki K. McCord, small claims.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Olyvia T. Guerrero, small claims.
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc. vs. Paul Sherman, civil collection.
JH Met Subsidiary B. Liquidating Trust vs. Michael Gluth, civil collection.
October 14
In Re: The marriage of Albert Morgan and Christine Morgan, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Vanessa M. Sowder and Steven C. Sowder, domestic relations with children.
Teachers Credit Union vs. Patrick Koedyker, small claims.
Portfolio Rovery Associates LLC vs. Brian Munesue, civil collection.
October 13
In Re: The marriage of James Walker and Lori Walker, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Cary Struble and Jennifer Struble, domestic relations without children.
Russ Hammer, Natalie F. Hammer vs. Mike Putman, small claims (eviction).
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Michele Sanders, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Samantha Ivanov, civil collection.
October 12
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. George Vargas, civil collection.
Island Grove vs. Mark Schaffenberger, Lauren Cloutier, small claims.
EBF Partners LLC vs. Hariom Gas Inc., civil collection.
October 9
Members Source Credit Union vs. Carie Burnett, small claims.
Advanced Pain Management & Anesthesiology PC vs. Hallie Chicki, small claims.
JDW, Inc. dba He Ain’t Here Lounge vs. Richard Jakich, small claims.
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. vs. Windy Morgan, civil collection.
October 8
Lexie G. Rich vs. Randy C. Bridgeman, civil tort.
Ned J. Tonner vs. Jerry D. Harris, small claims.
Ned J. Tonner vs. David Owens, small claims.
Ned J. Tonner, Attorney At Law vs. Brian Whitaker, small claims.
Ned J. Tonner, Attorney At Law vs. Robert Kulps, small claims.
October 9
In Re: The marriage of Julie Marie Black and Ralph Edward Black II, domestic relations without children.
October 7
Citibank NA vs. Dale Klingaman, civil collection.
Mariner Finance LLC successor in interest to Personal Finance Company LLC vs. David Black, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carlos Perez, civll collection.
October 6
In Re: The marriage of Julie Wireman and Jamie Wireman, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Tiffany Zylstra and Kyle Zylstra, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Aaron Potter and Ivy Potter, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Bobby Hearod and Kirsten Hearod, domestic relations with children.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dennis Roak, civil collection.
Luis Torres vs. Deaniko Inc. dba Longshots, civil tort.
October 5
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Paul Conley, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Roland Howe, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tabatha Wireman, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher Lineberry, civil collection.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Suellen English, civil collection.
October 1
Midland Funding LLC vs. Janice Patton, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jaime Mottinger, civil collection.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Robert Doeing, civil collection.