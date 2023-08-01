Jasper County Court Notes
JULY
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
Marriage of Ashlee Fieleke and Austin Fieleke, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 31)
Marriage of Tanya Sheley and Sean Sheley, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 26)
Marriage of Kayla M. Williams and Bert Williams, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed on July 25)
Marriage of Heather R. Stokes and Johnathon Stokes, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 25)
Marriage of Lisa Ann Kubiak and Kenneth Cornwall, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 20)
Marriage of Blayne Cecconi and Jennifer Cecconi, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 18)
Marriage of Amanda Barcus and Aaron Barcus, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 17)
Marriage of Kylee Carter and Andrew Carter, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 17)
Marriage of Jacob A. Magruder and Destiny M. Magruder, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 13)
Marriage of Dawn Koontz and Joseph Koontz, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 11)
Marriage of Jon R. Chapman and Julie A. Chapman, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 11)
Marriage of Cassie M. Underwood-Myers and Joshua Myers, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 10)
Marriage of Donald Armstrong and Cassandra Armstrong, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 10)
Marriage of Theresa Bonilla and William Bonilla Sr., domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
SMALL CLAIMS
Jody L. Knoth vs. Jose Diaz, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 31)
Members Source Credit Union vs. Amber Kappel, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 31)
Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales vs. Shane Whitaker, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 27)
Heartland Family Homes LLC vs. Andy Burton, Alicia Burton, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 26)
MS Trucking LLC vs. Darian Billinger, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 25)
MS Trucking LLC vs. Isaiah Ramos, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 25)
Krooswyk Plumbing Heating & Air vs. Angela Skellie, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 20)
Krooswyk Plumbing Heating & Air vs. Derek Sullivan, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 14)
Krooswyk Plumbing Heating & Air vs. Ronelle Dietz, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 13)
Bernard Jansen vs. Logan Antonetti, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 12)
Kellie Armstrong vs. Alexandria Gudorf, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
CIVIL COLLECTION
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Jordan Mulloy, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed on July 31)
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Keven Clickner, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 31)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Avery Douglas, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 31)
Capital One NA vs. Alfonso Lopez Alba, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 28)
Capital One NA vs. Eric Early, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 28)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alexander Anderson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 27)
Capital One NA vs. Carolyn Mahan, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 27)
Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Richard Dobos, Ellisa Shavey, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 26)
Capital One NA vs. Jeramy Frederick, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 21)
Capital One NA vs. Fidel Chavez, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 21)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Joel A Havard, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 20)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Wheeldon, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 20)
Absolute Resolutions vs. Debbi Wajvoda, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 20)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Thomas Bodnar Jr., civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 20)
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Community Bank vs. Tera Ritchie, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 19)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Jonathon Broertjes, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 18)
Ed Regan Sr. vs. Art Org., civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 18)
Everwise Credit Union FKA Teachers Credit Union vs. Nicole Allcox, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 17)
Mariner Finance vs. Bret Weston, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 17)
SAC Finance Inc. vs, Branden Floyd, William Coran, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 14)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Rich Warne, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 14)
Mariner Finance vs. Delbert Madison, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 13)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Anthony Rodriguez, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 13)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Wanda Butler, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 12)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lisa Ohanis, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 11)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tracy Merry, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 10)
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Hugo Ordonez, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 10)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Rebecca Bothwell, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 10)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jean Trammel, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 10)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Andrea R. Galt, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
Citibank NA vs. Weston Schwab, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
Citibank NA vs. Tammy Kennard, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
Discover Bank vs. Kenny Hein, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 3)
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Michael R. Dodson, Tony L. Dodson, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 14)
Citibank NA vs. William C. Boyer, Ally Bank Corp., mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 13)
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. John N. Clouse, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 6)
CIVIL TORT
Russell Critter, Lora Critter vs. John W. Smith, John W. Smith Jr., civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 28)
State of Indiana ex rel. Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Tirrell Marshall, ABO Logistics, Inc., civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed July 21)
Roy Wireman vs. Apostolic Christian Retirement Home, Inc. Parview Retirement Community, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 17)
Christopher T. Eich, Heather E. Eich vs. William R. Cox, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 12)
Tommy Wampler vs. National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2, Javitch Block LLC, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed July 10)
Crystal Caballero, Gallileah Cabellaro, Isabella Caballero vs. The Town of DeMotte, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on July 5)