DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
AUGUST
Marriage of Jacquelyn Smiley and Jason Smiley, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 31)
Marriage of Maria Guadalupe Ledesma Ruiz and Jose Luis Mendoza Mendez, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 25)
Marriage of Megan Schwamberger and Wolfgang Schwamberger, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 21)
Marriage of Christine Risner and Ranzil Risner, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 16)
Marriage of Janelle M. Musch and Ryan A. Musch, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 14)
Marriage of Leah Edinger and James LaSalvia Jr., domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 10)
Marriage of Elizabeth Dodd and Todd Dodd, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 9)
Marriage of Stephanie Parkinson and Delbert Parkinson, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 4)
Marriage of Cheyenne Pittman and Michael Pittman, domestic relation with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 3)
Marriage of Casondra Laffoon and Justin Laffoon, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 2)
Marriage of Bonnie A. Zale and Brian K. Zale, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 1)
Marriage of Paula Walstra and Scot Walstra, domestic relations without children, decided in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 1)
CIVIL TORT
Eric Jean vs. Abdismed Hassen, X Nero Transpiration LLC, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 29)
Chad M. Bureau vs. Jose Arce Benitez, Gónzgora Trucking Co., civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 25)
Debra L. Johnson vs. Jessica M. Peters, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (field August 21)
Jonna M. White vs. Carrie A. Stepp, civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 18)
Kenneth Daniels vs. Elena Geise, civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 15)
Nicole Claus, Christopher Claus vs. Aubrey A. Allee, Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court Filed August 8)
Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company vs. Joshua Betts, civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 4)
Eliza H. Jacoby vs. Zachary Estrada, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 3)
CIVIL COLLECTION
Capital One NA vs. Nichole Winkler, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 31)
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc. vs. David McIntosh, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 30)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Rebecca Miller, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 30)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tammy Szostek, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 30)
TD Bank USA NA vs. Kimberly Alconedo, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 29)
Citizens Bank NA vs. Elizabeth Frederick, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 28)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Crystal Fritts, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 28)
Synchrony Bank vs. Heide Lindzy, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 25)
Synchrony Bank vs. Zachary Lindzy, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 25)
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Eugene Catlin II, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 23)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Thomas Burney, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 22)
Discover Bank vs. Carrie Nester, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 22)
Calvary SPC LLC as assignee of Capital One N. vs. Zachery Williams, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 20)
Absolute Resolutions vs. Mark Burk, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 18)
Mariner Finance vs. Ryan Bohannon, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 17)
Capital One NA vs. Justin Filer, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 16)
FBI Buildings Inc. vs, Ross Clark, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 16)
Citibank NA vs. James Lash, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 15)
Citibank NA vs. Richard Spivey, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 14)
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Naquitia Campbell, William Campbell, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 14)
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Lela Shidler, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 14)
Discover Bank vs. Austin Warren, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 14)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Lucas J. Perez, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 11)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Christopher Scoleri, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 11)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Judith Blanton, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 11)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charlotte Carr, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 11)
Absolute Resolutions vs. Donna Montova, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 11)
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Bryan Hesson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 10)
Synchrony Bank vs. Donna Montoya, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 9)
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Heide Wilson Lindy, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 9)
Capital One NA vs. Cody Nelms, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Suellen English, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 7)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mary Compton, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 4)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kristin Anderson, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 4)
Snap-On Credit LLC vs. Steven Adcock, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 4)
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. James Threatt, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 3)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Misty Gallagher, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 3)
Citibank NA vs. Julio Rivera, civil collection, pending ini Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 2)
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Gary L. Pack, Midland Credit Management, Inc., mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 28)
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Erin Quinn, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 24)
First Financial Bank vs. Raymond Upthegrove, United Stats of America, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 24)
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Nicholas P. O’Day, Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 23)
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan vs. Estate of Roger W. Bridegroom, deceased, Christopher Bridegroom, Service Finance Co., mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 22)
US Bank National Association as trustee for Structured Asset Securities vs. Randy Bierman, Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 21)
Fifth Third Bank National Association vs. Simon P. Zulaski, Tonya A. Zulaski, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 18)
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Brant Short, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 17)
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Marcia L. Cappelletti, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 11)
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Chelso Newbokds, State of Indiana Department of Revenue, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 8)
Midfirst Bank vs. Bradley C. Herr, DeMotte Fitness, Inc., mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed August 4)
SMALL CLAIMS
Gene & Tony’s Auto Sales Inc. vs. Sheena Gipson, Paul Ealy, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 30)
John Simmons, Julia Simmons vs. DeMotte Carpet, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 24)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Bradley Taylor, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Tyler Wareing, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Heidi Adamczyk, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Christopher Comrican, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Zackery Rios, small claims, decided in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Steven Gibson, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 21)
Dan Dravesy, Kat Kreag-Dravesky vs. KPT Trucking Inc. Devon Vanderwall, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 9)
Fire Police City County FCU vs. Richard Meyer, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
St. Mary Medical Center vs. Caron L. Jacobson, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Northwest Health-Porter vs. Donald Witt, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Northwest Health-Porter vs. Judy Fitch, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Northwest Health Porter vs. Shane Minch, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 8)
Nicholas Byars vs. Newton County Prosecutors, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 7)
Andrea Prentice, Francis M. Leach vs. Joshua Ekdahl, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed August 2)