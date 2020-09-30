Jasper County Court News
August 29-September 30
September 30
In Re: The marriage of Angela M. Clapp and Steven T. Clapp, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Kathryn Lewis and Robert J. Lewis, domestic relations with children.
Aldo M. Largura DDS vs. Jessica Nannaga, small claims.
Bank of America NA vs. Julie Krapf, civil collection.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC vs. Miles Williams, civil collection.
September 29
Autovest LLC vs. Andrew Dutcher, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Ashley Allen, civil collection.
September 28
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Bryan Holtzclaw, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Schanlaub, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Troy Martin, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eric Wiles, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Alicia Grady, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Maegan Black, civil collection.
Department Stores National Bank vs. Susan Byer, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Kassandra Pepper, civil collection.
September 25
Stock Vets LLC a/k/a Livestock Veterinary Associates PC vs. Tom Nicley, small claims.
Stock Vets LLC a/k/a Livestock Veterinary Associates PC vs. Mandy Brown, small claims.
Stock Vets LLC a/k/a Livestock Veterinary Associates PC vs. David WIlkerson, small claims.
Stock Vets LLC a/k/a Livestock Veterinary Associates PC vs. Kent Ganskee, small claims.
September 24
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Samantha Deem, small claims.
St. Mary Medical Center Inc. DBA St. Mary Medical Center vs. Bailie Frazier, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jesse Gilman, small claims.
Munster Medical Research Foundation Inc. D/B/A Community Hospital vs. Matthew Hart, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Paul Hronec, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Judith Jonkman, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jaime Kenning, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Brandon Kyle, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Robin Meyers, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Randall Mihal, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Donald Olson, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Sara Pillarella, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Heidi Rainford, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Steven Richards, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Bennett Rish, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Amber Schultz, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jessica Simms, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Joshua Taylor, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. William Todd, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. David Vandenburgh, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Dakota Vespo, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. James Walker, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Rita Williams, small claims.
September 23
Citibank NA vs. Dane DeMarco, civil collection.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Patrick Mulloy II, civil collection.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. April Adams, civil collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Travis Poisel, civil collection.
Island Grove MHC IN LLC vs. Jordin Goodwin, small claims.
Island Grove MHC IN LLC vs. Danielle Berry, small claims.
Knox Hospital Company LLC DBA Starke Hospital vs. Jeremy Fields, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Emily Allen, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Elizabeth Anderson, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. James Bach, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Michael Bales, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jacquelyn Calvert, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Rachel Ceglarek, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Angela Clark, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Joseph DeBold, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Rodney Cooper, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Amy Daily, small claims.
Corissa L. Jostes vs. Skender Emini, United Global Logistics Inc., civil tort.
September 22
In Re: The marriage of Amy E. Sietsma and Benjamin J. Sietsma, domestic relations with children.
Roy Gouwens vs. Aaron Eastridge, small claims.
Bank of America NA vs. Jonathan Savin, civil collection.
September 21
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cynthia Allen, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Edgar Clemente, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Shannon Puent, civil collection.
September 18
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dustin Warner, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tom Buttgen, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Zachary Lanning, civil collection.
Teachers Credit Union vs. Ryann Wilson, small claims.
September 17
In Re: The marriage of Mariana Vallejo and Anthony Michael Brahimsha, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Linda Bourrell and James Bourrell, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Amy K. Gibson and Matthew V. Gibson, domestic relations with children.
Oz Investments, Rebecca Osborn, Scott Osborn vs. Michael Dillman, small claims.
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc. vs. Korniak Brothers Inc., civil collection.
Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Christina Warner, civil collection.
September 16
In Re: The marriage of Kevin Hurley and Christine Hurley, domestic relations without children.
Citibank NA vs. Robert Miller, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Charles Cunningham, civil collection.
September 15
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc. vs. Big C Truckin LLC, small claims.
Integrated Therapy Practice vs. Christina L. Cole, small claims.
Family Foot & Ankle Clinic c/o Good Medical Manage vs. Angie Farmer, small claims.
Dr. Surya Nallari MD c/o Good Medical Management vs. Jeffery Hicks, small claims.
Shifa Clinic Inc. vs. Sheila Howard, small claims.
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Meghan Krull aka Meghan Griffin, small claims.
Anchor Health System Inc. dba Anchor Home Health Care vs. Rachel Oliver, small claims.
The Neuroclinic PC Nasar Katariwala vs. Christopher G. Pisarzewski, small claims.
Movie Madness Inc. vs. Angela L. Pullins, small claims.
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. vs. Cathlene Rice aka Kathleen Williams, small claims.
Integrated Therapy Practice vs. Dawn Sexton, small claims.
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. vs, Natasha Shanley Sulingen, small claims.
Anchor Health System Inc. dba Anchor Home Health Care vs. Amy Steffel Davis, small claims.
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. vs. Karen J. Struble, small claims.
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Nicole E. Sutton, small claims.
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Rodney D. Versteeg, small claims.
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc. vs. Steven Williams, small claims.
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Inc. vs. Morocco Sand & Gravel Inc., civil collection.
September 14
In Re: The marriage of Autumn Schnelle and James Schnelle Jr., domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Carol S. Sparks and Thomas E. Sparks Jr., domestic relations with children.
Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto vs. Richard Webber Jr., Alisha Jager, civil collection.
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Michael Fieldhouse, small claims.
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Dalton Michal, small claims.
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Valarie Belcher, small claims.
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Anita Gonzalez, small claims.
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Kristie Korczykowski, small claims.
Bank of America NA vs. Annmarie Beeson, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Daniel Hughes, civil collection.
September 11
Norman D. Johnson, Melinda Johnson vs. Marjana Washington, small claims.
Rensselaer Apartments vs. Briana Oliver, small claims.
Remington Apartments vs. Tin Aung, small claims.
Rensselaer Apartments vs. Savannah Cooley, small claims.
September 10
Rock Creek Capital LLC vs. Cheyanne Valentine, civil collection.
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs. John Gruwell, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Austin Pettet, civil collection.
September 9
Susan L. Doneff vs. Ryan O. Stepp, small claims.
TCC Management vs. Edward Shordder, Angela Pullins, small claims.
TCC Management vs. Beverly Neece, Charles Hesh, small claims.
John Heitz, Lori Heitz vs. Rob Torrance, small claims.
Meadowood Apartments vs. Jacob Shreve, small claims/eviction
September 8
In Re: The marriage of Jessica J. Counter and Charles E. Counter, domestic relations with children.
Ashley Linback vs. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, Wal-Mart Stores East LP, civil tort.
September 4
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. William Needles, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey Pelc, civil collection.
September 3
In Re: The marriage of Phillip R. Nagel and Stephanie K. Nagel, domestic relations without children.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Dawn Dryler, civil collection
Midland Funding LLC vs. Janice Patton, civil collection.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Lisa Feltes, civil collection.
Charles Ramage, Cathy Bullington vs. Noel Scepkowski, small claims/eviction.
Adam Henning LLC vs. Mike Grundell, small claims/eviction.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Jennifer Zorek, civil collection.
September 2
Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Jeff Carter, civil collection.
Madison Cottages vs. Ethan Joseph, small claims.
September 1
In Re: The marriage of Mary Lou Thompson and Charles W. Thompson, domestic relations without children.
Jacobsen Enterprises LLC vs. Nicholas C. Mackall, small claims/eviction.
Jacobsen Enterprises LLC vs. Benny Levinier III, small claims/eviction.
Jacobsen Enterprises LLC vs. Shane Born, small claims/eviction.
Steve Vujko vs. Deanna Warner, small claims/eviction.
August 31
Steven Meadows vs. Mike Solomey, Peak Roofing, small claims.