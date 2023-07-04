Jasper County Court News
DISSOLUTION
OF MARRIAGE
JUNE
Marriage of Margaret Hart and Aaron Hart, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 30)
Marriage of Randy Wireman and Kelly Wireman, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 29)
Marriage of Rhonda Dahlgren and David D. Dahlgren, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 29)
Marriage of Sadie Voyles and Nicholas Babe, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 26)
Marriage of Tymber Ceglarek and Shannon Ceglarek, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Marriage of Brett Kramer and Tristan Redlarczyk, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 22)
Marriage of Brittany Marie Urnik and Kenneth Joseph Urnik, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 20)
Marriage of Lindsay Navarro and Brett Navarro, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
Marriage of Heather Elizabeth Overturf and Trent Lee Overturf, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 8)
Marriage of Skyler Asbridge and Jeremy Asbridge, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 8)
Marriage of Robert P. Ibarria and Krystal M. Ibarria, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 7)
Marriage of Michelle Medrano and Alexander Medrano, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 5)
Marriage of April L. Torbeson and Chad E. Torbeson, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 5)
Marriage of James R. Murr and Dana L. Murr, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 1)
CIVIL TORT
The Joseph J. Glusak Revocable Trust vs. Michael Spencer, Valorie Spencer, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 30)
Daniel Rasinksi vs. Mandolyn Loveland, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 27)
Andrew T. McKee Jr. vs, Amanda Eenigenburg, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 24)
Michelle Carrera vs. Margaret E. Brady, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 23)
Brian Gugler vs. Caye Global Logistics, LLC, Brett Gentle, civil tort, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 20)
Courtney Sickman vs. Steffani Shelby, civil tort, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 13)
CIVIL COLLECTION
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Wiggs, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Brianna Dorrance, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 28)
Discover Bank vs. Kim McNamara, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 28)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christina Goodman, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Discover Bank vs. Susan Carey, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Paula Howe, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 27)
Capital One NA vs. Kaylee Nelson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 27)
DNF Associates LLC vs. Jessica England, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 25)
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Caleb Westfall, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 21)
TD Bank USA NA vs. Erick Engelage, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 21)
Capital One NA vs. John Clouse, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 21)
Capital One NA vs. Alina Misch, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 21)
One Main Financial Group LLC vs. Larry Dyrcz, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 20)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Michael Sims, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 20)
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs. Shawn Doege, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 19)
Donald W. Shelmon vs. Chad Hood, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 16)
Ally Bank vs. Jessica Simic, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 16)
Mariner Finance LLC vs. Mark Givens, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 16)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Violet Stephenson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 16)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Troy Jackson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 15)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Denise Cather, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 15)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Rhonda Doughty, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 14)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jordin Goodwin, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 14)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy Eck, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 13)
:VNV Funding LLC vs. Roscoe Combs, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 12)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Josh Hesson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 12)
Discover Bank vs. Brian Kwaitkowski, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 9)
Discover Bank vs. Jeffery Howard, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 9)
Discover Bank vs. Brian Kwiatkowski, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 9)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Casey Veach, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 8)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael Mathew, civil collection, decided in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 8)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Roscoe Combs, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 8)
Citibank NA vs. Bret Weston, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 8)
Capital One NA vs. Stephanie McCarver, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 8)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Junelle Chops, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 7)
Discover Bank vs. Evalena Voss, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 7)
Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Toni Dodson, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 7)
Capital One NA vs. Sarah Dykhuizen, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 6)
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Kasey Best, civil collection, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 5)
DNF Associates LLC vs. David Stevers, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 3)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jeffrey Pawlik, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 1)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Wilma Muhm, civil collection, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 1)
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Freedom Mortgage Corp. vs. Charles Schultz, Jennifer Schultz, Discover Card et al, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 28)
US Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the LB-Ranch Series V Trust vs. James Johnson, Santander Consumer USA, Heirs of Martha L. Johnson, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed June 19)
Bank United NA vs. Steven E. Caldwell, Valerie J. Caldwell, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 2)
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. Jason Dunham, Mark Molen, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 1)
SMALL CLAIMS
Michael Hoyne vs. Wiers Chevrolet, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 29)
Midwest Carpenters & Millwrights FCU vs. Glenn Patrick Sommers, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Midwest Carpenter & Millwrights FCU vs. Thomas W. Rattray Sr., small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Stone Creek Financial Inc. vs. Adam Melbourne, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Wakefield & Associates LLC vs. Elizabeth Meyer, Nicholas Meyer, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Juana Linares, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 28)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Delinda Neighbors, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Jaymie Reagan, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Lindsey Edwards, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Beverly Benitez, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Crystal Krizanek, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Jane Marsh, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Ryan Martin, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Donald Batcheldor, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Anthony Bridges, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Deborah Winger, Daniel Winger, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Jessica M. VonTobel, Vincent VonTobel, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Cris Bravo, Ivania Quiroz-Valencia, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Dustin Matlock, Jayme Loft, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Marcia Stottlemire, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Roosevelt Adams, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Erica Leismer, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Kim Ward, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. George A. Harvick, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Remington Family Dentistry vs. Carl Shroyer, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 23)
Eagle Accounts Group Inc. vs, Kenneth Farmer, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court Ifiled June 19)
Eagle Accounts Group Inc. vs, Jeff Howard, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
Eagle Accounts Group Inc. vs, Karli S. Smith, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
Eagle Accounts Group Inc. vs. Ethan V. Stacy, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Amanda Davila, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Tyler Partain, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Kolt Kemp, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Jennifer Kemp, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 19)
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Northwest Health-Porter vs. Shelby Eastridge, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 15)
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Laura Lynn Mitchell, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 15)
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Peter David Nemcevic IV, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 15)
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Scott L. Ridenour, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 15)
Integrated Therapy Practice vs. Tamara Kay Weathers, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 15)
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Company vs. Trevor Kiser, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 9)
Gene and Tony’s Auto Sales vs. Norman & Company, small claims, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed June 6)