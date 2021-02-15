• COVID TESTING: Sheets Family Practice in Rensselaer will hold COVID testing drive-thru days on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Testing will be closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 123 S. McKinley Avenue on the corner of McKinley Avenue and East Washington St. Pull up the tent outside the clinic and remain in your vehicle. No appointment is necessary and testing covered for all patients, including the uninsured. For more information or to pre-register, call (219) 866-1890.
• ART SHOWS: The 28th annual regional school art shows for elementary, middle and high school will be held now through April 4. More information will be released soon. Meanwhile, the 28th annual Primary/Elementary Art Show will be held through Feb. 13 in the Lilian Fendig Gallery in the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. Private family viewing may be arranged by appointment only. Current COVID guidelines will be followed. A video of the exhibition will be available for viewing on the PAC website at the conclusion of the exhibit on Feb. 14 and after.
FEBRUARY
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19
• FISH FRY: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out available. Call 866-9938 for more information.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20
• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a pork chop dinner with proceeds to benefit Saint Augustine School on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out available. Call 866-9938 for more information.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
• FISH FRY: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out available. Call 866-9938 for more information.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28
• AYCE BREAKFAST: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8-11:30 a.m. Dine in or carry out available. Call 866-9938 for more information.
MARCH
MONDAY, MARCH 1
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• FOOD PANTRY HOURS: The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. The pantry is located at 130 S. Van Rensselaer St. and clients are currently being served at their vehicles in front of the pantry.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
ONGOING
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The first meeting of the new year will be held Feb. 11 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform. Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include April 8 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via Zoom … June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation) … Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.