JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Commissioners will meet Monday, April 5 at 8:15 p.m. at the new county health department building on 9-10 S. Sparling Avenue.
There is also a Zoom option.
Among the items on the agenda include:
• An appearance by Don Schoenbeck of NITCO on fiber extension.
• Chris Cappelleti on a request to vacate alley.
• Pat Fox with a Little Cousin Jasper update.
• Tori Phegley of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization office on the Jasper Jaunt.
• Kara Fishburn on voting centers.
• Bill Wakeland on a building addition.
• A rezone request.
• Debra Nagel and Michele Taylor will be on hand to request to replace part-time sanitarian.
• Jake Taulman to request making a part-time investigator into a full-time position and request to replace investigator.
• Sheriff Pat Williamson will offer a request to replace part-time court security.