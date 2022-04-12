• SENIOR SAINTS: Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold a Senior Saints luncheon on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Lunch and entertainment will be provided with a freewill donation taken.
• EASTER EGG HUNT: The Wheatfield American Legion will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up is set for 9-10 a.m. with the hunt to begin at 10 a.m. rain, snow or shine. For more information, contact Glenn at (219) 688-5856.
• CRAFT SHOW: The Dandelion Spring Craft Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association and admission is free. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For more information, contact Judy Chernowsky at (219) 964-5683 or jcchernowsky@gmail.com.
• MASON LODGE BREAKFAST: The Rensselaer Mason Lodge is having its annual pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast on Sunday, April 30 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast which includes coffee and orange juice. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from a Lodge member or at the door on the day of the event. Take out is available.The breakfast will be held at the Rensselaer Mason Lodge located at 724 W. Washington Street, Rensselaer.
WALK WITH A DOC: Franciscan Health Rensselaer will hold Walk With A Doc on Tuesday afternoons through May 17 from 12-1 p.m. each day. The one-mile walks begin with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member. Walkers will then tackle a trail through Brookside Park and Weston Cemetery. You can register onsite at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact Kathleen.Kent@FranciscanAlliance.org.
• RENSSELAER BZA: The Rensselaer Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss a conditional use request from Appleseed Childhood Education. Appleseed officials are requesting a conditional use to operate a day car center, child or adult day care center at 1102 E. Grace St. It is in a B-2 (regional business) zoning district.
• CEMETERY CLEAN-UP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer recently underwent clean-up work. All decorations were removed and new decorations may be placed May 27, 2022, the Friday before Memorial Day. If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule Feb. 22, March 8 (annual meeting at Embers Venue), April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include April 14, June 9, Aug. 11 (tabletop exercise), Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• SPRING SOCIAL: The 19th annual St. Augustine School Spring Social will be held on Saturday, April 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. This year the school will be honoring the Class of 1972. The event, which will include a buffet with live music, a cash bar and auctions/raffles, is open to anyone ages 21 and over who would like to support St. A School and its mission of providing quality Catholic education. A portion of the proceeds from the year’s event will be used to upgrade the school’s playground. For more information or to request an invitation, contact the school at SASpringSocial@gmail.com. Invitations will be mailed in February.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.