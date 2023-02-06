• NO ONE EATS ALONE: The Jasper County Community Service senior centers will hold a “No One Eats Alone” day on Friday, Feb. 17 starting at 11:30 a.m. Contact one of JCCS’s centers in Remington (219-261-2228), Rensselaer

• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.(219-866-4333 or DeMotte (219-987-7909) to reserve a meal.

