• NO ONE EATS ALONE: The Jasper County Community Service senior centers will hold a “No One Eats Alone” day on Friday, Feb. 17 starting at 11:30 a.m. Contact one of JCCS’s centers in Remington (219-261-2228), Rensselaer
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff's Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• RSAI SOFTBALL SIGN-UP: Online registration is available for girls at least six years of age but no older than 15 as of Jan. 1, 2023 for the Rensselaer Softball Association, Inc., program. High school students 15 years or younger are eligible to play. The last day to sign up is March 19. A parent information meeting and first practice will be held Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Rensselaer Central High School gym. There will also be a cleat and equipment swap and donations are welcome. For more information, contact Deanna Hannon at 630-707-1977.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., CST, via Zoom. The committee will meet again in person for a tabletop exercise on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. and June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• FISH FRY FRIDAY: The Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall at 325 E. Vine St. in Rensselaer. Meals will be served from 5-7 p.m. with carry-outs also available. Call 219-866-9938 for more information.
• DINNER FUNDRAISER: The Trailblazers 4-H Club Tack Auction and Chicken Noodle Dinner will be held Sunday, March 5 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the public auction to commence at 1 p.m. That auction will be followed by a tack auction, with Brian McDaniel serving as auctioneer. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Trailblazers club. The general auction will include a variety of items, while the tack auction will include saddles, bridles and many kinds of tack and horse-related items. Food and drink concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day. Presale dinner tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $6 for kids. Carry-outs will be available.
• OPEN SWIM AT RCHS: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be open for local residents who want to get in a few laps over the winter months. The cost is $3 per person and the pool will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Feb. 13, Monday, Feb. 27, Monday, March 6 and Monday, March 20.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.