• BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAIR: The third annual Back-To-School Fair will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Brookside Park in Rensselaer. Free school supplies for Rensselaer students will be offered while supplies last. Parents and students must be present and show proof of enrollment in the Rensselaer School District to receive supplies. The day will also feature food, music and fun activities for the kids.
• CYBERSECURITY: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department will hold Cybersecurity Awareness training on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the JCSD building in Rensselaer. Phil Conrad, a cybersecurity professional, will provide tips on how to protect yourself and your data. You can reserve a spot by calling (219) 866-4980 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• FESTIVAL AT KEENER FIRE: The Keener Township Fire Department will hold a festival fund-raiser on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station. Highlights include a car show, games, food and bounce houses. All proceeds from the event will go to the department.
• HOLBROOK GOLF SCRAMBLE: The 11th annual Justin “Dud” Holbrook Scholarship Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 3 at Curtis Creek Golf Club in Rensselaer. The cost is $240 per team and on-course games and a steak dinner will be available. The event will tee off at 1 p.m. and hole sponsorships are available. Contact Jared Courtney at (219) 863-5376 or Joe Gudeman at (219) 863-2041 for more information.
• IRON CLUB CELEBRATES: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club will be celebrating its 25th anniversary during the Jasper County Fair on July 24-31. To celebrate the occasion, steam engine and sawmill demonstrations will be held each evening, Sunday through Friday of the fair at 7 p.m. Tractor parades will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 4:30 p.m. during the Farmers Market at the courthouse as well as Wednesday, July 28 at the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. The featured tractor for this year’s fair is Allis-Chalmers.
• TEE OFF FORE A CURE: Dan Kaluf’s Tee Off Fore a Cure will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. The event will feature 18 holes of golf, games, prizes and the opportunity to purchase shirts as well as sponsor holes. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, with golf to begin with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. A meal in the SP19 restaurant will follow after golf is finished at approximately 4:30-5 p.m. The event is designed to help raise funds for Driven to Cure, an organization that raises awareness and provides funding for the research of rare kidney cancers in adults and children.
• KID’S NIGHT: The Rensselaer Farmers Market will hold a Kid’s Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jasper County Courthouse square.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• FALL FEST GOLF TOURNEY: The first annual Francesville Fall Festival Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m., EST, at Moss Creek Golf Course. Registration will be held from 8:30-9:45 a.m., EST. A box lunch will be served during the 18-hole round with awards to follow play. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the annual fall festival. For more information, contact Rob Evans at Evans.rt@gmail.com or call (219) 204-0590.
• BIPLANE RIDES: Open cockpit biplane rides will be given at the Jasper County Airport beginning July 29, with the first place to go airborne at 8 a.m., CST. Rides will run all day July 29-31 and will coincide with the Jasper County Fair. Rides will end Aug. 1 at around 11 a.m. Flights are conducted by Bald Eagle Biplane Rides and Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides. Ride tickets can be purchased at the event. For more information, call airport manager Ray Seif at (219) 866-2100.
• LIBRARY BUDGET COMMITTEE: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees’ budget committee will meet on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s Storytime Room to review the 2022 budget recommendations. The public is invited to attend.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.