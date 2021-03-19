• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• SWAP MEET: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will be the site of a series of flea market/swap meets this spring and summer. The first meet will be held Sunday, April 18 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., CST, rain or shine. Gates open at 5 a.m. and the meet will be held under the trees at the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Rich Moore at (219) 405-7127.
• EASTER FOOD DRIVE: The Rensselaer Fire Station on State Road 114 will hold a contactless Easter food drive on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Jasper County Democrat Central Committee and the Jasper County Republican Women, the event is designed to collect non-perishable food for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in downtown Rensselaer. Just drive up, pop your trunk and volunteers will do the rest. No contact necessary.
• BLOOD DRIVE: A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Friday, March 26 from 2-6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Apostolic Church’s Fellowship Hall.
• CEMETERY BOARD: The Remington Cemetery Board will meet on Monday, March 29 at 8 a.m., EST, for the purpose of opening cemetery mowing bids. The meeting will be held at the Remington Town Hall at 24. S. Indiana St.
• DANDELIONS IN THE SPRING: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will hold Dandelions in the Spring on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CST. The event, sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association, will feature a spring craft show with free admission. Biscuits and gravy will be served for breakfast, with beef and noodles and lasagna to be served for lunch. For more information, contact Judy Chernowsky at (219) 964-5683 or jcchernowsky@gmail.com.
• RUMMAGE SALE: The Saint Augustine Catholic Church will hold a rummage sale on March 26-27 in the church basement. The church is located at 318 N. McKinley Avenue. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Masks are required in the building. Rummage items may be dropped off at the church until March 21.
• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The annual Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce golf outing will be held Friday, May 21 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m., CST. Membership is not required to participate. For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, email the chamber at infor@rensselaerchamber.com. The chamber’s number is (219) 866-8223.
• COVID TESTING: Sheets Family Practice in Rensselaer will hold COVID testing drive-thru days on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Testing will be closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 123 S. McKinley Avenue on the corner of McKinley Avenue and East Washington St. Pull up the tent outside the clinic and remain in your vehicle. No appointment is necessary and testing covered for all patients, including the uninsured. For more information or to pre-register, call (219) 866-1890.
• ART SHOWS: The 28th annual regional school art shows for elementary, middle and high school will be held now through April 4. More information will be released soon.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• FOOD PANTRY HOURS: The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. The pantry is located at 130 S. Van Rensselaer St. and clients are currently being served at their vehicles in front of the pantry.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The first meeting of the new year will be held Feb. 11 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform. Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include April 8 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via Zoom … June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation) … Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.