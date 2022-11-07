• VETS DAY BREAKFAST: The Kankakee Valley High School Interact Club will hold a Veterans Day Breakfast Celebration to honor veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 building. Veterans will be able to eat for free with all others will be asked to pay $5 (cash only).

• HOLIDAY SHOW: The Prairie Arts Council’s 28th annual Holiday Art Show and Sale will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. The show will run from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Friday’s show will feature a potato bar and Carpenter Creek Cellars wine from 4:30-7:30 p.m., with a potato bar set for Saturday from 11-1 p.m.

