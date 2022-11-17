• DON’T HAVE TO EAT ALONE: Rensselaer American Legion Post 29 will hold its 34th annual “You Don’t Have To Eat Alone Thanksgiving Dinner” on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Legion hall. Dine-in or carry-out meals will be available and deliveries will also be available to the homebound in the Rensselaer area by calling 219-866-7003. The Legion is located at 1565 N. McKinley Ave. All free will donations will be accepted. Contact Judy Black at 219-819-0595 if you wish to donate.

• CHEESE SALE: The Rensselaer Lions Club’s annual Cheese Sale is underway. Blocks of Baby Swiss and Mild Cheddar cheese are $10 each. Call Lions’ members Ed (219-866-5623), Jerry (219-869-8533) or Bob (219-819-6200) to order your cheese. Help the Lions Club help others.

