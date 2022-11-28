• KNIGHTSGIVING: The community is invited to join Knights of Columbus members for “Knightsgiving” for a free breakfast meal at the K of C Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8-11:30 a.m. In the spirit of this giving season, K of C will provide scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate at no cost. Dine in or carry-out.

• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show from Dec. 2 and Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.

