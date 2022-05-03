• NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: The Jasper County Community Services will hold its annual Prayer Breakfast program in honor of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 a.m., CST, at the Rensselaer Senior Center at 967 E. Leopold St. No reservation is needed and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 219-866-8071.
• REMINGTON PARKS: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall.
• CHAMBER LUNCHEON: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon on Wednesday, May 11 at noon at eMbers Venue in downtown Rensselaer. Adam Alson of Appleseed Childhood Education will be on hand to discuss the latest in bringing child care to the area. The community is invited to attend. Please RSVP to admin@rensselaerrepublican.com or call the chamber office at 219-866-8223 by May 6.
• QUEEN PAGEANT MEET & GREET: Willow Switch in Rensselaer will host the 2021 Jasper County Fair Queen court on Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m., CST. Anyone interested in participating in the 2022 Miss Jasper County Fair Queen Pageant is invited to attend as the current court chats about their experiences in last year’s fair.
• FISH FRY IN RENSSELAER: The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fish and chicken fry on Friday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire department. This is a drive-through event and tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children.
• FISH FRY IN DeMOTTE: The Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, May 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 building. For to-go orders, call 219-987-2961.
• SENIOR SAINTS: Brushwood Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold a Senior Saints luncheon on Wednesday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m. A free-will donation would be appreciated.
• TOWN WIDE SALES: DeMotte will hold its annual town wide garage sales on May 13-15.
• REMINGTON REDEVELOPMENT: The Remington Redevelopment Board will meet on Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall.
• POP-UP GREENHOUSE: Belstra Farm and Garden (formerly known as Belstra Farm Store) is opening a pop-up greenhouse at Countryside Landscaping in DeMotte from April 29 through June 30. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Vegetables, annual and perennial plants and flowers, trees, shrubs, garden supplies and more will be available for purchase.
• DAY OF PRAYER REMINGTON: The Remington Senior Center will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m., EST, with pastor Gene Lehman serving as guest speaker. Special music will be provided by Beth Virkler and Heidi Schneider and Jim Wood will provide moments of inspiration. No reservations are needed and refreshments will be provided. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., EST, for a $2 donation for those 60 and over. To make a lunch reservation, call 219-261-2228.
• FARMERS’ MARKET: Saturday, May 7 is the first day the Rensselaer Farmers’ Market will open along the south side of the Jasper County Courthouse. The market, which features seasonal fruits and vegetables, micro-greens, beef, pork, chicken, fresh-baked goods and other specialty items, will be open every Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. from May to October. Longtime vendor Suzanne Gilmore will be recognized by the market on opening day. Gilmore has played a part in the planning of the Rensselaer Farmers’ Market for over 40 years, but has plans to retire.
• LIBRARY MEETING: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• MATTRESS SALE: The Rensselaer Central Middle School/High School band program will hold its fourth annual mattress fundraiser on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CST. It will be held at the middle school. Beautyrest mattresses will be on sale as well as adjustable bases, luxury pillows and mattress protectors. For more information, text “Bombers” to 219-280-2233 for Facebook link.
• REMINGTON FOOD PANTRY: The Remington Food Pantry is moving to a new location at 16 E. North St. in Remington on May 18. This is the former Clarks Cutting Edge building. The food pantry will be open the second and fourth Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m., EST, Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m., EST, and the first Saturday of the month from 9:30-11 a.m., EST. For updates, check the Remington Food Pantry Facebook page.
• SPRING BINGO: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold its final Spring Bingo on Monday, May 16 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo to start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and includes a salad bar, dessert and beverage plus five games of bingo for $50 cash or five games of bingo for prizes worth $50 and one coverall game for $100 cash. You can purchase tickets in advance by contacting Marsha at Campbell Printing or by sending $20 to JCFA at P.O. Box 375 in Rensselaer. Tickets will be held at the door. Must be postmarked by Thursday, May 12. Proceeds from the event will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements.
• WEST CENTRAL FUNDRAISER: The West Central High School football team will hold a fish and tenderloin dinner to raise funds for its program on Saturday, May 14. Food will be served from 4-7 p.m., EST, at the West Central High School cafeteria.
• SHRED DAY: Shred Day 2022 will be held Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kentland Bank parking lot at 480 S. College Avenue in Rensselaer. Open to the public, this year’s Shred Day is sponsored by the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, Kentland Bank, Huth Thompson, Steve’s Specialized Services, Shorty’s Marathon/BP, the Rensselaer Republican and Little Cousin Jasper 5K. For more information, call 219-866-8223.
• WALK WITH A DOC: Franciscan Health Rensselaer will hold Walk With A Doc on Tuesday afternoons through May 17 from 12-1 p.m. each day. The one-mile walks begin with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member. Walkers will then tackle a trail through Brookside Park and Weston Cemetery. You can register onsite at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact Kathleen.Kent@FranciscanAlliance.org.
• CEMETERY CLEAN-UP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer recently underwent clean-up work. All decorations were removed and new decorations may be placed May 27, 2022, the Friday before Memorial Day. If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule Feb. 22, March 8 (annual meeting at Embers Venue), April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include April 14, June 9, Aug. 11 (tabletop exercise), Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• SPRING SOCIAL: The 19th annual St. Augustine School Spring Social will be held on Saturday, April 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. This year the school will be honoring the Class of 1972. The event, which will include a buffet with live music, a cash bar and auctions/raffles, is open to anyone ages 21 and over who would like to support St. A School and its mission of providing quality Catholic education. A portion of the proceeds from the year’s event will be used to upgrade the school’s playground. For more information or to request an invitation, contact the school at SASpringSocial@gmail.com. Invitations will be mailed in February.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.