• CHEESE SALE: The Rensselaer Lions Club’s annual Cheese Sale is underway. Blocks of Baby Swiss and Mild Cheddar cheese are $10 each. Call Lions’ members Ed (219-866-5623), Jerry (219-869-8533) or Bob (219-819-6200) to order your cheese. Help the Lions Club help others.

• ST A BAZAAR: The Saint Augustine Church in Rensselaer will hold its annual Bazaar and Turkey Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m., CST, at the church. The dinner will be held in the church basement and drive-through and carry-outs will be available in the parking lot behind the church rectory. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and kids 5 and under can eat for free. There will be games and activities for the kids throughout the evening and adults can play the Big Wheel to earn prizes. There will be a bake sale booth, a Christmas booth and a silent auction at St. A school with doors to open at 3 p.m., CST.

