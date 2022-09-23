• COAT DRIVE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce is collecting coats through September as part of its fourth annual Coat Drive. Please drop off donations at the Cornerstone Real Estate Office at 20 W. Washington St. now through Sept. 30.

• CEMETERY CLEAN UP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer will begin fall cleaning on Monday, Oct. 3. All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed Nov. 17, seven days before Thanksgiving. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call 219-866-5125.

