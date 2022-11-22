Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, November 21
Steve R. Cunningham, 57, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thomas J. Dalton, 37, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Holly R. Davenport, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Engell E. Gonzales, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Paul R. Irwin, 42, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joshua C. Rich, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jason L. Richie, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and failure to appear.
Jason S. Riley, 45, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, November 18
Christina M. Bartz, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Brandon S. Hitt, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and possession of paraphernalia.
Chelsea N. Hornback, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Andre L. Hudson, 44, of Milwaukee, Wisconson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Christopher Christopher Roe, 29, of Lowell, was arrested and held for another agency.
Wendy M. Stone, 42, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Thursday, November 17
Caleb J. Fonte, 33, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Weddie R. Manns, 59, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Schedule Y:A:M drug.