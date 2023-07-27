Tuesday, July 25
Samuel R. Forbes, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday, July 24
Joseph S. Black, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation in the presence of a person less than 14 years old.
Duncan T. Davis, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Roger L. Frinkel Jr., 42, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Roger A. Risner, 59, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Benjamin A. Conley, 41, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jacob A. McGruder, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication by alcohol or drugs and disorderly conduct.
John R. Russell, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Eric W. Anderson, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Richard L. Chambers, 60, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Friday, July 21
Fernando C. Arellano, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Thursday, July 20
Ryan C. Bohannon, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jamelle B. Edwards, 19, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Howard D. Johnson, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Michael S. Lott II, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Vanessa J. Matlock, 21, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Andrew T. McKee Jr., 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for neglect of a dependent/child violations.
David P. Oliver, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dyshon L. Robinson, 32, of Noblesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Frank H. Rothgeb, 46, of Dyer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
Jose Valdez-Cruz, 34, of Frankfort, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Wednesday, July 19
Jacob D. Haskins, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Richard T. Lindzy, 33, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Jessica L. Wentworth, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.