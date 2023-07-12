Tuesday, July 11
Dustin W. Giroux, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for revocation of bond.
Amanda K. Markland, 41, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of counterfeited substances.
Rene Ruiz, 45, of Lebanon, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Miranda M. Steele, 32, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Monday, July 10
Brittany C. Burnside, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering).
Hayley M. Collins, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Trey L. Daniels, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Carlos R. Echeverria Bargas, 30, of Francesville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Dylan Gauck, 21, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and reckless driving.
James G. LeClair, 49, of Watseka, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary.
Jenna M. Mayle, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a warrant.
Vilma I. Perez Ramirez, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Rene Ruiz, 45, of Lebanon, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, July 7
Paige E. Austin, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for conspiracy and intimidation.
Sharon M. Boots, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Tyrone Brantley, 49, of Brainerd, Minnesota, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Zachary S. Vetter, 32, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for serve a sentence.
Thursday, July 6
Victoria Blanco, 36, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Danielle J. Marlin, 33, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Hiroka Menifee, 37, of Anderson, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for deception and habitual traffic violator.
Matthew T. Midkiff, 39, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Betty G. Porter, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and intimidation.
Triston L. Schmitt, 27, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and public intoxication.