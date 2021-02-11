Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, February 11
Kevin Odell Martin Chevrette, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Damond Raynee Gregory, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested on a court order.
Marlon Jerrod Johnson, 41, of Blaine, Minnesota, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Marcie Jean Jones, 38, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Robert Eric Mofield, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Patrick Joseph Ryan, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
Mary Elizabeth Thornton, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Wednesday, February 10
Dale Allen Anderson, 61, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for stalking and trespass.
Courtnee Nichole Lloyd, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Joshua A. Weather, 37, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness while armed.