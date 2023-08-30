Tuesday, August 29
Kyle R. Childress, 35, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Stephen J. Kolp, 61, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Eric M. Skinner, 44, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary and theft with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000.
Monday, August 28
Geoffrey A. Catch, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Joshua N. Ramos, 44, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Natalie S. Zacher, 48, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Friday, August 25
Skyler S. Cavinder, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Silas M. Gomez, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily injury and residential entry (trespassing with no intent of felony theft).
Bien Aime K. Mayunda, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Thursday, August 24
Christopher J. Lineberry, 44, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Emily P. Newman, 37, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Angela L. Pullins, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, August 23
Robert A. Brockman, 54, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sex offender registration violation.
Ashlee B. Hornbeck, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Matthew D. Stamper, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Chelsea R. White, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.