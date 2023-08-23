Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 22
Garrett V. Taylor, 33, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Christina L. Wall, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Tate A. Wall, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Monday, August 21
Timothy D. Vandertuuk, 51, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Fidencio Lopez Gomez, 23, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jeffrey K. Moe, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for intimidation.
Daniel J. Salyer, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief, with damage under $750, invasion of privacy and resident entry (trespassing with no intent of felony theft).
Friday, August 18
Franklin B. How, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Davie W. Lippert, 46, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Lamarr C. Richardson, 37, of Romeoville, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held for another agency.
Thursday, August 17
Marcus Easley, 37, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of stolen property and providing a false identity statement.
Jetzi M. Enamorado, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Randall J. Hilton, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for interfering in the reporting of a crime.
Tameka D. Justice, 42, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kathleen B. Lunsford, 52, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.