Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, November 29
Gregory A. Pressel, 42, of Brook, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Monday, November 28
Dale A. Anderson, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation, stalking violation and criminal trespass.
Collin R. Black, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Dakota J. Burton, 27, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Justin Z. Cleveland, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Demarco S. Gillis, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Franklin B. How, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Elizabeth A. Kanne, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Natalie R. Sherman, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Shane M. Turner, 35, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and failure to appear.
Paul D. Young, 31, of Fishers, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jeremy C. Zamarron, 37, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Wednesday, November 23
DeMarco S. Gillis, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Michael S. McNamara, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.
Tuesday, November 22
Cynthia Cokusis, 69, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry (trespassing with no intent of felony theft).
Donald D. Griffith, 23, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft (pocket picking with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000).