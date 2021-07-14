Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, July 12
Trey L. Daniels of Rensselaer was arrested for contempt of court.
Dosha S. Elliott of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Erin N. Mackall of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court and possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony D. McCoy of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested for contempt of court.
Anthony J. Timmons Jr. of Lafayette was arrested for deception, false reporting/informing, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, prior conviction.
Byron Wampler of Gary was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, July 9
Caleb J. Fonte of DeMotte was arrested for probation violation.
Kyle A. Martin of Remington was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
Audrey M. Morgan of Oregan, Illinois, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), resisting arrest and battery against a public official.
Keith B. Mullins of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and criminal conversion.
Joseph S. Partin of Wheatfield was arrested and held.
Anthony J. Timmons Jr. of Lafayette was arrested for false reporting and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Thursday, July 8
Larry D. Hooker of Gary was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Michael R. Huff of San Pierre was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Wednesday, July 7
Tykila L. Harvest of West Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Kyle B. Kiefer of Waveland, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Joseph L. McNeiley of Crown Point was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Tuesday, July 6
Michael J. Krecicki of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and maintaining a common nuisance.
Andre E. Phillips of West Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft with value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and prior conviction of theft.
Ashley E. Rentschler of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II, III, IV drug.
Damian D. Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Rahsul H. Valentine of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing death and operating a motor vehicle while a habitual violator.
Aaron C. Worachek of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass and residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering).
Monday, July 5
Brian S. Battering of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jason L. Cadwallader of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and maintaining a common nuisance.
Anthony C. Cardwell of New White, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Michael K. Carson of Goodland was arrested domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Shanteyl England of Gary was arrested for neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Steven E. Hale of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ronald M. Lyles of Merrillville was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Steven J. Mladucky of Chicago was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Vandreil C. Simmons of Chicago was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Ryan D. Vaughn of Gary was arrested for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, neglect of a dependent, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and driving while suspended.
Wednesday, June 30
Saul Hernandez of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for rape, child seduction, sexual battery and child molesting.
Jason S. Wojtyska of Homewood, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Tuesday, June 29
Franklin D. Albright of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Drew R. Boehme of Logansport was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
Caleb J. Fonte of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Thomas R. Pickard of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry.