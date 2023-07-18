Jasper County Arrest Log
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Ryann A. Wilson Sr., 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Tieler R. Zerby, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing schedule I, II or III controlled substance.
MONDAY, JULY 17
Lupe A. Castillo, 65, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily injury.
Andrew J. Chalifoux, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
William A. Diloreto, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Joey L. Francis Jr., 26, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Kelly M. McCreery, 42, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Derrick M. Newbolt, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Christopher A. Preusker, 56, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a schedule 1 drug, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.
Daniel P. Rasinski, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication by alcohol and invasion or privacy.
Alana I. Schultz, 19, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Colton J. DeYoung, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Megan I. Nee, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local warrant.
Christopher P. Rowe, 30, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
Ryan L. Fish, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Nicole E. Hammond, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for batter with bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Michael J. Krecicki, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Patricia A. Vega, 59, of Greentown, Indiana, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol or drugs.
John Wood, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.