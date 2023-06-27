Tuesday, June 27
Kerry A. Clark, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held for another agency.
Toni C. Forden, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Adam A. Grieger, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Alexis M. Johnson, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Timothy J. Smith, 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, June 26
Santos Ayala Eustaquio, 62, of Athens, Georgia, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Courtney J. Bohlke, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
Jadon B. Gratner, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Harvest D. Householder, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Marco A. Jimenez Perez, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jill M. Miller, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Howard M. Probst, 65, of North Judson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jason W. VanBaren, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, June 23
Evan T. Inman, 40, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic batter on a person less than 14 years of age.
Patrick K. Koedyker, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thomas R. Pickard, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 21
Russell T. Boender, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.