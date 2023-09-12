Tuesday, September 12
John T. Bryant, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
David A. Griest, 27, of Crawfordsville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Rodney A. Oliver Jr., 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Madison N. Weatherwax, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Monday, September 11
John A. Idzik, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test and habitual traffic violator.
Jerry W. Pittman Jr., 43, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Cody J. Castaldo, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Jose R. Corona, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving , possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Eve J. Hudson, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Soren D. Rinker, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Debrante R. Schaffer, 27, of Ingleside, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Raymond W. Upthegrove, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, September 8
Aregay T. Gebremariam, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious bodily injury.
Karlon A. Jackson, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a local arrest warrant.
Michael J. Krecicki, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Charles E. McCall, 49, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for being a habitual traffic violator.
Timothy J. Woodall, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Thursday, September 7
Caleb C. Moore, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
David A. Sholes, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Tori L. Stormoen, 36, of South Bend, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, September 6
Michael T. Cunningham, 34, of Plainfield, Indiana, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for theft.
Holly A. Long, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for resisting law enforcement.