Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, May 24
Alexis S. Clapp, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Arlen Pinto, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Tuesday, May 23
Alexis B. Davis, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Sean E. Osborne, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving.
Monday, May 22
Armon Ballard, 40, of Fishers, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a handgun without a license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felon in possession of a firearm.
Warren J. Barker Jr., 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and domestic battery.
Jerry F. Dedic, 37, of LaPorte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Jonathan X. Hall, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Ryon S. Justice, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Matthew E. Krsak, 39, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Elmer N. Pinto Parachico, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting.
Luke A. Standish, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jose Valdez-Cruz, 34, of Frankfort, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, May 19
Sierra R. Farias, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for public intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs.
Derek J. Jenkins, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMote Police Department for disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs.
EvaMarie Nielsen, 58, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMote Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Eric M. Skinner, 43, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement where defendant uses a vehicle, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Jesse R. Stamper, 47, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.