Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, October 19
Michelle Renee Blough, 22, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Richard Joseph Grant, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Benjamin Ellis Holden, 37, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Bobby R. Lansdown, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Danny Robert Onstott, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
James Raymond Schnelle, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Braden Scott Trudeau, 20, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.