Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, December 3
Andrew Bradley Money, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, December 2
Michael J. Krecicki, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, December 1
Travis Raymond Bultheis, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Aaron James Mullet, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Monday, November 30
Ashley Jean Bechinski, 22, of Oxford, Indiana, was arrested for theft.
Rebecca Michelle Bennett, 49, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Ann M. Calandrello, 57, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ulises Grande, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while suspended.
Jonathan Stewart Haberlin, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years,
Skyler Austin Kemp, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Michael Scott Menamara, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Paul Jarreld Minick, 48, of Remington was arrested by the Remington Police Department for intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery with moderate bodily injury.
Andrew Dalton Peterson, 31, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Jesse Ryan Stamper, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety officer.
Joseph David Valios, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Wednesday, November 25
Matthew Lee Crockett, 33, of Fortville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Tuesday, November 24
Kasey Louise Cuevas, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Vincent Richard Duminie, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).