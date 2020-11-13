Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, November 13
Shane Richard Doege, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a pistol with no permit.
Thursday, November 12
Christopher James Reed, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
William Daniel Seaton, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for disorderly conduct, battery and interference with reporting a crime.
Lee Allen Tillema, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal mischief and driving while suspended.