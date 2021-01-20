JASPER COUNTY — High school aviation courses at Jasper County are enrolling now for the fall 2021 semester.
These courses are available to students at Rensselaer Central, Kankakee Valley and surrounding counties as long as students are willing and able to make the daily drive to Jasper County Airport.
Home schoolers are also able to enroll, but they would have to register through the Rensselaer Central School Corporation to secure their coursework.
Courses qualify for high school credit and dual credit approval with Ivy Tech is in the works, according to airport manager Ray Seif.