INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Jasper County 4-H Swine Barn picked up numerous awards at the state fair last week, with Emily Myers of Rensselaer nabbing a grand prize.
Myers, who is a senior at Rensselaer Central, won Champion Overall Duroc and Champion Division 1 in the fair’s barrow show, with Riley Rodibaugh a Reserve Champion Overall, Champion Overall Crossbred and Champion Division 3.
Morgan Taulman’s barrow was fourth overall and won Champion Hereford.
Riley Rodibaugh also won fifth overall Duroc and third in Division 1, Landry Rodibaugh was fourth in Duroc Division 1 with his barrow entry, Payton Strange was fourth in Duroc Division 2 and Landry Rodibaugh also claimed fourth in Cross Division 4.
Riley Rodibaugh was also Reserve Overall with his gilt entry and claimed Reserve Overall Cross and Reserve in Division 2 Gilt.
Jacob Rodibaugh was third overall in the gilt show, Champion Yorkshire and Champion in Division 2.
Other top finishers from the Jasper County Fair included Morgan Taulman, fifth Division 2 Berkshire; Mylee Taulman, third, Division 2 Duroc; Owen Hege, fourth Overall Hampshire and third Division 4 Cross; Riley Hayden, fourth Division 3 Spot and third Division 2 Cross; Marek Taulman, Champion Tamworth, fifth Overall Yorkshire and third in Division 2; Layla Clark, fifth in Division 1 York; Kennedy Rodibaugh, third Overall Cross and Champion Division 4; and Landry Rodibaugh, Reserve Division 3 Cross.