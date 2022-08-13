JC 4Hers clean up

A large number of Jasper County 4-H swine show competitors took home a drawer-full of ribbons, trophies and banners at this year's state fair.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Jasper County 4-H Swine Barn picked up numerous awards at the state fair last week, with Emily Myers of Rensselaer nabbing a grand prize.

Myers, who is a senior at Rensselaer Central, won Champion Overall Duroc and Champion Division 1 in the fair’s barrow show, with Riley Rodibaugh a Reserve Champion Overall, Champion Overall Crossbred and Champion Division 3.

