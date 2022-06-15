RENSSELAER — The 109 members of the Rensselaer Central Class of 2022 faced many unprecedented challenges on its way to receiving diplomas from school administrators during a graduation ceremony on June 4.
A somewhat ho-hum freshmen year of adjusting to high school life was followed by a virus that stopped everything in its tracks.
“Everything we once considered normal was rocked by a global pandemic and normalcy came to a halt in the spring of 2020,” Rensselaer Central High School Principal AJ Jones said in addressing the class at the high school gym. “Our normal lives were flipped upside down.”
Schools were closed throughout the country in March of 2020 and corporations were careful when developing plans to reopen the doors to students in 2021. That meant the wearing of masks and keeping class sizes to a minimum.
“There was northing normal about your junior year,” Jones said. “You had to endure social distancing, masks, quarantine, virtual learning and everything else associated with attending school during a global pandemic.”
Only in 2022 did students begin to see some normalcy, “but we still faced many challenges,” Jones said. “And now, here we are. We made it. This is a day to celebrate.
“I wanted to highlight this four-year timeline because I believe it’s life’s challenges that mold and shape us into the men and women that we become.”
Salutatorian Amzie Maienbrook then addressed the class, adding that the pandemic was just another circumstance that helped students grow in their high school experiences.
“We are not really celebrating graduating,” she said. “We are celebrating growth with the assistance of parents, teachers, counselors and each other.”
Maienbrook said by learning on each other, students were able to accomplish goals that seemed far-reaching as they were bombarded by challenges at every turn.
She then challenged her classmates: “Don’t let high school be the best four years of your life. Continue to learn, continue to have goals, continue to challenge yourself, continue to facilitate friendships, continue to grieve, continue to celebrate life, continue to grow.”
Valedictorian and class president Lizzie Parrish punctuated the day by highlighting the many accomplishments the Class of 2022 was able to achieve both academically and athletically.
“The pride we have brought to our families, teachers, staff and community of Rensselaer is far-reaching,” she said.
She also briefly touched on the impact of the virus, adding, “Sometimes the journey ends up being a lot more challenging than we anticipated.
“When looking back at how far we’ve come, and after accomplishing a goal, there is much to be gained in overcoming obstacles.”
Both the high school band and choir provided music throughout the ceremony.