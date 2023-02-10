On Monday Feb. 6, 2023, investigators with the Indiana State Police made two arrests associated with the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell of North Webster in 1975, an investigation which has spanned the course of nearly a half century.
According to details of the investigation, Mitchell, 17, left work at the Epworth Forest Church Camp on the north side of North Webster Lake in Kosciusko County on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 1975.
Her parents contacted Police to report her missing. The next day, at around 10:30 am, her body was found in the water, approximately 17 miles to the northeast of North Webster at the Mallard Roost public access site in western Noble County. Her cause of death was listed as drowning, and the autopsy report showed signs that she had fought for her life.
Investigators with the Indiana State Police- Ligonier Post initiated a murder investigation along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Noble County Coroner’s office. The initial investigators spent hundreds and hundreds of hours trying to solve her murder. Over the next six decades numerous detectives would continue to work on her case, all the while her family would suffer with no answers.
On Monday Feb, 6, 2023, 47 years and six months after her death, the Indiana State Police and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department arrested two individuals in Mitchell’s death, including Fred Bandy Jr., 67 of Goshen, Indiana, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana.
Both men were taken into custody at their respective homes on Feb. 6 without incident. Both were charged with one count of murder and incarcerated in the Noble County Jail where they remain without bond.
The much-needed break in the investigation came only within the last couple months, after Indiana State Police laboratory personnel were able to make an evidentiary correlation which leading investigators to the two suspects, police said.
In a press conference held last week, Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith stated, “This case is a culmination of a decades long investigation … and science finally gave us the evidence we needed. Playing a significant role in charges being filed was the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. We simply could not have filed these charges without them.”
Smith also thanked “the news media who gave this case coverage, which kept the public informed over the years and led to many citizens coming forward with valuable information. The public’s willingness to bring forward important information was key to solving this case and I thank them.”
Also during the press conference, Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery commented, “While the arrest of these two individuals is a very important step, this isn’t the end. The investigation of this crime is still ongoing and the prosecution of these defendants has just begun.”
Both defendants are scheduled to have their first hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the Noble Circuit Court.
The Indiana State Police has been assisted in this investigation by numerous detectives from both the Fort Wayne Post and Bremen Post, the Indiana State Police Laboratories in both Fort Wayne and Lowell, the Noble County Sheriff Department, the Kosciusko County Sheriff Department, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
As required by law, all suspects name in this release are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.